Digitalisation experts provide insight to CrewConnect

Collaboration to tackle the challenge of digitalisation in the shipping sector tops the agenda at the 2021 edition of CrewConnect Global as the event addresses achieving positive change. Specialist travel management company, ATPI Marine & Energy, hosted a stellar line up of partners and clients on Tuesday 23 November on a panel to share ideas, knowledge and best practice in embracing digitalisation in crewing.

Joining Eleftheria Letsiou, head of global account management, ATPI Marine & Energy are Matt Raos, senior vice president of global sales, Qatar Airways; Nathalie den Boer, process analyst, Stolt Tankers; and Nick Clarke, chief executive officer, Greywing.

The virtual session highlights how digitalisation can be most effectively employed when it is embraced across multiple stakeholders involved in achieving successful crew rotations. Panelists shared expertise from the perspective of travel management, airlines, shipping businesses and specialist technology platforms and made recommendations to shipping professionals in order to aid driving greater efficiency across the crew travel function.

Eleftheria Letsiou, head of global account management, ATPI Marine & Energy, comments:

“Recovery from the challenges of the heat of the pandemic is highly complex. In addition to new protocols to safely achieve crew rotations, travel has become both more challenging and more expensive. The industry also has aggressive targets in terms of decarbonisation and travel is a significant consideration in the overall emissions of a shipping business. The multiple pressures impacting crew travel have never been more intense, and there are technology platforms that when integrated and aligned with HR and rota planning functions, can reduce costs, improve efficiency and plan ahead around possible disruptions.”

Key topics raised at the session include travel system integrations, data collection, analysis and consolidation and how this should drive strategic business decisions, as well as the importance of balancing employee wellbeing with travel cost.

As a global leading expert in travel for the marine, energy and resource industries, ATPI is continuously investing and seeking solutions to improve the human logistics of the crew change cycle. With deep-rooted expertise in crew rotation supported by 24/7 service and innovative technology, ATPI Marine & Energy is actively engaged to develop a more proactive, fully integrated, seamless crew change ecosystem, to ensure the safe passage of seafarers for years to come.

Source: CrewConnect