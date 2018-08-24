Digitization Of Maritime Operations In Coastal Waters

Smaller unmanned surface and underwater vehicles (USV or UUV) are already state of the art, even though they mostly operate separately from shipping. The project „Robotic Vessels as-a-Service“ (RoboVaaS) aims to make maritime operations in coastal waters more effi cient and safer by integrating and networking smaller USV and UUV and to offer new services for shipping.

During the three-year project period, a live data-based USV anti grounding service, a UUV inspection service for the ship hull and an automated USV/ UUV data gathering service for port areas are to be developed. Besides defining the services, a communication network with a web-based realtime interface will be developed and tested in the port environment.

The Fraunhofer CML coordinates the project, in which among others the Hamburg Port Authority and Kraken Robotik GmbH are also involved.

Source: Fraunhofer