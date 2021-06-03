Dirty Thermal Coal Is Doing An Iron Ore

The dirtiest commodity of them all is making a remarkable comeback.

The spot price for thermal coal used in electricity generation surged to near a 10-year high of $US120.50 a tonne overnight on Tuesday, continuing a remarkable recovery since it bottomed in September last year at $US48.50.

The 148 per cent rise over that period is drawing comparisons to the extraordinary jump in the price of iron ore (up about 65 per cent over the same period) and copper (up about 54 per cent) and speaks to similar dynamics, according to veteran resources analyst Peter O’Connor from Shaw & Partners.

Just as the reopening of economies after the depths of the pandemic sent demand for steel and copper surging, it has also created a need for more electricity across Asia. The energy complex of coal, oil and LNG is riding that wave of activity.

“Energy consumption has a strong correlation with growth. The energy complex has come back as economies have come back.”

But O’Connor argues the supply dynamics in thermal coal are different to iron ore and copper. Where ore prices have been pushed higher by lingering supply challenges in Brazil, and copper scarcity has been building for a decade, supply problems in thermal coal have been more limited.

There have been some weather disruptions affecting exports and problems at Whitehaven Coal’s mines have seen it produce less high-quality coal, but O’Connor says this is a demand story first and foremost.

That’s underscored by the fact that prices for the dirtiest, lowest-quality coal have also gapped higher in recent weeks, as both Chinese and Korean generators try to get their hands on whatever they can. China’s ban on Australian coal might be exacerbating the situation. Certainly, it appears to be struggling to get its hands on imports with a key supply source not available to its generators.

Oil is next

O’Connor says it’s not clear that spot prices have peaked, given the strength of economic growth. “Prices will pinch higher as long as demand is pinching higher.”

It’s a similar story in oil. Brent crude jumped 1.3 per cent on Tuesday night to $70.25 a barrel, the highest close since May 2019. O’Connor says it won’t be a surprise to see oil test 10-year highs given rising demand around the world.

Does this change the long-term theme that thermal coal is in structural decline? Not at all, says O’Connor. Indeed, while Korean energy companies are scrambling to secure coal, the country’s state-owned pension fund said last week it would stop investing in coal mines or generation.

“The acceleration in that narrative in the last 12 months has been extraordinary,” O’Connor says.

But while there’s no question that coal-fired generation is declining, there will still be demand, especially for the high-quality thermal coal produced in Australia, as Asia’s newest coal-fired generators see out their lives over the next 25 years.

As such, there will be periods like this when strong demand sets a fire under thermal coal prices, O’Connor says. But it may well be that future cyclical peaks are lower – the next one might be about $US90 a tonne and the one after that about $US70 a tonne, for example – as prices slowly, inevitably trend lower.

All of which underscores the challenge for investors. Do they try and play these peaks and troughs – getting in, for example on the 47 per cent rise in Whitehaven Coal shares since May 12 – or stay well clear of a sector with a grim medium- and long-term future?

It’s a game of chicken that most investors will probably avoid.

Source: Australian Financial Review