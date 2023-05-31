Diverse panel to scrutinise key shipping industry issues at LISW23 Headline Conference

Diversity will be a core factor of this year’s London International Shipping Week Headline Conference when a healthy balance of global leaders come together to debate crucial industry issues at the London headquarters of the International Maritime Organization on September 13th.

LISW23 Conference Working Group Chair, Jos Standerwick, Chief Executive of Maritime London, said: “As the speaker line-up takes shape, we are on track to have the most diverse conference to date, with leading thinkers from outside the industry, and as always the most influential stakeholders from the market.”

Entitled ‘Reframing Risk in a Complex Market’, the LISW23 Headline Conference, will bring together highest-level speakers from across the world to scrutinise the business of shipping from three key perspectives: external factors; internal factors; and opportunities and solutions.

The Conference is chaired by shipping industry veteran Paddy Rodgers, Director of the Royal Museums, Greenwich, and the moderators for the three sessions are Steve Davies, CEO, Anglo International; Martin Crawford-Brunt, Director, Baltic Exchange; and Siiri Duddington, Partner and Deputy Head of London Office, Hill Dickinson LLP.

Aligned with the conference’s commitment to diversity, speakers include Elisabeth Fauvelle Munck af Rosenschöld, Global Sustainability Manager for IKEA Transport & Logistics; Poonam Melwani KC, Head of Chambers, Quadrant; and Martha Selwyn, Manager for Ocean and Climate, United Nations Global Compact. With further announcements coming soon.

Mr Standerwick said: “This year’s conference will focus on the current macroeconomic / geopolitical landscape, and what the implications are for the shipping industry. External stakeholders’ expectations on the industry’s decarbonisation targets and how they intersect with the internal regulatory regime. How the contractual and risk-sharing agenda can be evolved to ensure closer cooperation between counterparties in shipping’s value chain. And lastly what technological and business innovations are required to successfully manage the increasingly complex risks the industry is facing.”

Conference tickets are now on sale via the LISW23 website: https://londoninternationalshippingweek.com/ticket-registration/

London International Shipping Week 2023, which this year celebrates its 10 year anniversary, will bring together shipping industry leaders from across the entire maritime sector and showcase all that London and the UK have to offer in relation to trade, shipping sectors, orts, and associated services such as finance, law, insurance, broking etc. The event is delivered through a partnership between the UK Government, Maritime UK and event owner and organiser Shipping Innovation.

This year’s week-long, in-person, LISW23 is on schedule to be the biggest and best yet and will feature a 2,000 seat Gala Dinner on the Thursday evening at the riverside Evolution London, a spectacular venue in Battersea Park, with – for the first time – an after party into the ‘wee small hours’.

Sean Moloney, LISW co-founder, said: “London International Shipping Week goes from strength-to-strength and the plans for this year are beyond exciting. In particular, the tremendous calibre of the conference speakers will generate knowledgeable and in-depth discussion of some of the most important aspects of the wider shipping industry and we are very much looking forward to a full house at the IMO.”

Source: LISW23