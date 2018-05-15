DNB Markets Upgrades Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Buy

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 25th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $971.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,862,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,105,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,133 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,484,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 83,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Source: MarketBeat