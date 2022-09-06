DNV and DSME join hands to develop wind-assisted propulsion system

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and DNV have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish energy-saving wind assistance propulsion technology.

Wind-assisted propulsion will be the focus of a major innovation drive between DSME and DNV as part of shipping’s global decarbonization efforts.

Gastech 2022 in Milan saw an MOU signing by Dong-Kyu Choi, Executive Vice President, Head of DSME’s R&D Institute, and Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager Korea & Japan at DNV Maritime.

Both companies will jointly develop ship wind-assisted propulsion systems, including a rotor sail solution, fuel saving device technology, and will cooperate in promoting future-related businesses.

Primary tasks include DNV’s Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) and technical support for DSME’s future rotor sail system, and a joint study of a Wind Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS) on deep-sea vessels such as LNG carriers and VLCC.

The rotor sail system is one of the next-generation eco-friendly technologies that use wind power to reduce ship fuel and greenhouse gas emissions. It provides additional thrust to a ship’s propulsion power through aerodynamic forces generated by a rotating cylindrical column (rotor sail) installed on deck.

In March 2021, DSME’s Rotor Sail System had obtained Approval in Principle from DNV. In addition, DSME is in the process of producing a prototype of the full-scale DSME Rotor Sail to perform various tests, and it is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2022.

DNV provides a range of services related to WAPS, covering classification, certification and advisory. Additionally, DNV has updated its rules and will release enhanced standards ensuring general safety improvements for ships with WAPS.

“Achievements through our continuous cooperation led us to the signing of today’s MOU. DNV’s expertise in WAPS technology will greatly support DSME and the industry’s decarbonization efforts,” said Vidar Dolonen.

Dong-Kyu Choi affirmed, “The rotor sail system is a proven technology. The collaboration with DNV will speed up the realization and commercialization of innovative WAPS technologies.”

Source: DNV