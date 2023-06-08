DNV and Zakher Marine sign MOU to accelerate decarbonization goals

Classification society DNV and Zakher Marine International (ZMI), owner and operator of Jack up barges and offshore support vessels, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Nor-Shipping trade fair today. Under the MoU DNV and ZMI will collaborate to identify and consider innovative solutions to reduce offshore greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Across the entire maritime industry organizations are making the commitment to improve sustainability by reducing emissions. However, tightening regulations and continuing questions around the fuels and technologies best suited to realize decarbonization make developing a strategy a challenge. Companies are facing the pressure to realize these goals, while ensuring that safety standards are maintained, all in an increasingly competitive market.

Abu Dhabi based Zakher Marine International (ZMI), which owns and operate jack up accommodation barges and offshore vessels, has set sustainability goals, in alignment with the vision of the United Arab Emirates, to reduce emissions substantially by 2030. To support this ambition, DNV will be working with ZMI on a joint feasibility study that will assess the safety, compliance and sustainability aspects of current and future fuels and technologies, from both a technical and operational standpoint. In the first phase of the MOU the partners will examine reduction technologies and energy efficiency methods that could be deployed to reduce the emissions of conventional engines and innovative solutions based around low- or zero-carbon marine fuels.

“As a leading offshore player in Middle East, Zakher Marine is taking significant steps towards emission control, recognizing the critical need to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Mohamed Habashneh, Chief Operating Officer of Zakher Marine International. “We want to introduce sustainable practices into our daily operations. Through this strategic partnership with DNV, we will be able to introduce best practices and innovative methods that can help realize our commitment of reducing our carbon footprint.”

“When it comes to decarbonization, we can’t only focus on the next generation but what we can do to improve sustainability today,” said Torgeir Sterri, Senior Vice President, Director Offshore Classification at DNV. “Because taking action now is vital if we are to reach our climate goals. This is why we are so pleased to be working with ZMI to reduce current emissions on offshore and examine the potential of carbon neutral fuel solutions. We look forward to using our technical expertise and experience to support them in finding pragmatic ways to fulfill their goals while maintaining the extremely high safety standards demanded of the industry.”

“For DNV it is very important to work with industry and regional leaders like Zakher Marine, because their demonstrated commitment to controlling and reducing emissions can be an inspiration to others,” said Bijali Nair, DNV Vice President & Regional Offshore Manager. “Not only are they driving a positive change in their own operations, but through their example can show that economic growth and a net zero emission policy can go hand in hand.”

Source: DNV