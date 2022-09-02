DNV appoints new Area Manager for UK & Ireland

DNV, the world’s leading classification society, is pleased to announce that Tony Linden will step into the role of Area Manager for the UK & Ireland effective today, having recently been appointed as Business Development Manager for the same area.

The maritime industry in the UK and Ireland is rapidly transforming, as the impact of digitalization and pressure to decarbonize increases. To support its customers as the industry moves to a greener and more efficient future, DNV has appointed Tony Linden as Area Manager for the UK & Ireland.

“I am delighted to congratulate Tony on his appointment. His enterprising background, technical know-how and clear understanding of the complex challenges facing the shipping industry will make him an invaluable asset to the market,” said Torgeir Sterri, DNV Maritime Regional Manager West Europe.

“Whether it is adapting to the wave of digitalization sweeping the industry or to increasingly strict global and regional emissions-reduction regulations, it is more important than ever for maritime stakeholders to be able to easily reach out to technical and operations specialists,” Linden said. “My motivation is to help the industry effectively manage risk and achieve class and regulatory compliance. Being able to connect our customers in the UK and Ireland with our wealth of knowledge makes working for DNV very rewarding.”

Based in London, Tony will be tasked with fostering customer engagement and further strengthening the company’s presence in the UK and Ireland. “London has an extremely strong maritime cluster with a unique international outlook, not least the IMO and numerous marine insurance and ship finance firms are located there. I very much look forward to working together with world-leading shipping companies and our fantastic local team dedicated to improving our industry,” he said.

Tony brings to his new position broad international market expertise and leadership experience both from his business development activities at DNV and external senior management roles in Asia. He has worked for DNV for the past 11 years in Singapore, most recently as Area Business Development Manager.

A British national, Tony gained a BSc (Hons) in International Transport from Southampton Institute. He spent his early career working for CP Ships UK Ltd for 10 years latterly as Trade Director working in the UK, Hong Kong, and India. Following that he spent three years as Asia-Europe/Mediterranean Product Management Director, for Hapag-Lloyd (Asia) Pte Ltd in Singapore. He was then appointed President of UASC (India) Pvt Ltd, based in Mumbai and responsible for all United Arab Shipping Co activities in India. Linden returned to Singapore in 2011 to take up the role of Director, Container Ship – Operations & Logistics with DNV.

Source: DNV