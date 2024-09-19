DNV Awards AiP for HD Hyundai’s Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage System Retrofit Design

HD Hyundai Marine Solution, HD Hyundai Engineering & Technology, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), and Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems have successfully obtained Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV for their design of an onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) system for retrofits.

The retrofit design, which is applicable to a wide range of vessels, showcases the collaborative efforts of the HD Hyundai affiliates. With the global maritime industry increasingly focused on reducing carbon emissions, DNV’s AiP confirms that the OCCS technology is both feasible and prepared to meet emerging regulatory requirements.

The project was conducted as a Joint Industry Project (JIP) between DNV and the HD Hyundai companies, focusing on an LNG dual fuel, 15,000 TEU ultra-large container ship built by the HD Hyundai Group. The JIP successfully integrated advanced carbon capture and liquefaction systems developed by Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems and HD KSOE.

The collaboration leveraged the strengths of each partner: HD Hyundai Marine Solution for basic design, HD Hyundai Engineering & Technology for 3D modelling and detailed design, and DNV for verification based on the applicable international regulations and its world leading classification rules and guidelines.

Ki-Dong Lee, CEO of HD Hyundai Marine Solution stated, “We are proud to receive this certificate, and this AiP proves HD Hyundai’s design capability in the retrofit market. HD HMS has added OCCS retrofitting, along with Dual Fuel Engine Retrofit and FSRU/FSU conversion, to its eco-friendly retrofit business in order to provide total solutions that meet various customers’ requirements.

Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager of DNV Korea and Japan, said: “The AiP underscores the importance of collaborative innovation in advancing maritime decarbonization. Our joint efforts with these forward-thinking companies demonstrate the potential of OCCS technology as an immediate and practical solution to reduce emissions in shipping.”

Image caption: The AIP awarding ceremony. From left: Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager of DNV Korea and Japan and Ki-Dong Lee, CEO of HD Hyundai Marine Solution

Source: DNV