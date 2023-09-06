DNV awards AiP for world’s largest LNG carrier design developed by Hudong-Zhonghua

Leading classification society DNV has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate to Hudong-Zhonghua’s new design of a 271,000cbm LNG carrier, making it the largest vessel of its kind in the world.

On the inaugural day of Gastech 2023, held in Singapore, DNV’s global Business Director Gas Carriers & FSRU, Martin Cartwright, presented the AiP certificate to Song Wei, Chief Technical Officer of Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding Company Limited (Hudong-Zhonghua), for the new design of a 271,000cbm LNG carrier. It is part of a joint development project between both organizations. The AiP demonstrates that Hudong-Zhonghua can build such ships and offers shipowners an innovative concept to transport LNG more economically and efficiently.

Martin Cartwright said: “While DNV fully supports our customers in this highly competitive segment, the AiP represents Hudong-Zhonghua’s ability to create a cutting-edge design for the largest LNG carriers.”

DNV’s Regional Manager Norbert Kray added, “LNG is an energy source that is becoming more important as we look to improve air quality and lower carbon emissions. DNV has been one of the leaders in maritime LNG technology for years, and I am delighted about our involvement in such an innovative project. With our global expertise and established Gas Carriers and Alternative Fuels expert team in China, we will continue to deepen our partnerships in China to help transition the maritime industry to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly.”

The new LNG carrier design is 344m long, has a breadth (moulded) of 53.6m and has five cargo tanks. Further features include energy saving solutions such as an air lubrication system (ALS) and shaft generator, a cargo tank design with sloshing monitoring, as well as an advanced anti-collision system. Despite its size, the vessel would be able to berth at more than 70 LNG terminals along the main trade route.

DNV’s AiP is based on classification rules with the following intended class notations: +1A Tanker for liquefied gas, BIS, BWM(T), Recyclable, Shaft align(1), COAT-PSPC(B), TMON(Oil lubricated), CSA(FLS1), NAUT(OC), LCS, CLEAN, E0.

