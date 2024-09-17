DNV awards AiP to HD Hyundai for 80K CBM electric propulsion Liquefied Hydrogen Carrier: An innovative solution to enable large-scale hydrogen shipping

DNV has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for its electric propulsion liquid hydrogen (LH₂) carrier design concept that could enable 80,000 cubic metres of LH₂ storage and transport. The AiP awarding ceremony will take place at Gastech, Houston.

This milestone forms part of a broader collaboration involving industry leaders, HD KSOE, Woodside Energy (Woodside), Hyundai Glovis, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), aimed at developing an integrated maritime transportation value chain for large scale liquid hydrogen.

The vessel is equipped with HD Hyundai’s new large liquid hydrogen tanks featuring advanced vacuum insulation and an electric propulsion system with Hydrogen Dual Fuel HiMSEN engines, allowing flexible fuel use between diesel and hydrogen. The newly developed hull design and cargo handling system is targeted to provide greater operational efficiency and commercial flexibility.

The AiP from DNV verifies that HD KSOE’s electric propulsion LH₂ carrier design concept complies in principle with the safety, environmental, and technical standards necessary for the safe and efficient transport of LH₂. As part of this AiP project, DNV also conducted detailed and comprehensive Hazard Identification (HAZID) and Environmental Impact Identification (ENVID) studies, which are crucial for evaluating and mitigating potential risks associated with the design and operation of the electric LH₂ carrier.

Chang Kwang-pil, Chief Technology Officer of HD KSOE said: “This AiP from DNV is a crucial validation of our commitment to developing a reliable and cost-effective LH₂ carrier, Achieving this goal requires collective effort across the LH₂ shipping value chain, and we are committed to driving progress through continuous collaboration and innovation.”

Julie Fallon, Executive Vice President Technical & Energy Development from Woodside stated: “We have made clear progress in the pursuit of developing cost-effective and flexible large-scale liquid hydrogen shipping supply chains to support our customers’ needs, thanks to the investment and collaborative effort of all parties involved.”

Tae Woo Kim, Senior Vice President of Shipping Business Division from Hyundai Glovis, continued: “Through the collaboration with industry leaders across the LH₂ value chain, resulting in an AiP from DNV, we, as a ship owner, have gone through the process of identifying hazards, assessed risks and reviewed prevention and mitigation measures. This process will collectively guide and help us to better protect lives and cargo, and the ship itself.”

Jotaro Tamura, Managing Director of MOL (Asia Oceania), Senior Management Executive Officer of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines noted: “We are very pleased with the progress made in the development of the LH₂ carrier since we joined the project in February 2024. We would like to use our technical and operational knowledge, cultivated through many years of shipping experience, to continuously contribute towards establishment of a hydrogen supply chain.

Vidar Dolonen, DNV Regional Manager for Korea & Japan, added: “The AiP is another vital step towards building a global hydrogen economy, through safer and more efficient long distance transport of LH₂. DNV is honoured to be involved in this project and to support the development of cutting-edge energy solutions.”

Source: DNV, https://www.dnv.com/news/DNV-awards-AiP-to-HD-hyundai-for-80K-CBM-electric-propulsion-liquefied-hydrogen-carrier-an-innovative-solution-to-enable-large-scale-hydrogen-shipping/