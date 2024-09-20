DNV Awards AiP to HMD for innovative 60K LPG/NH3/VCM Carrier Design

DNV has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) for their design of a 60,000 m³ LPG/NH3/VCM carrier.

The design addresses the growing demand for Medium Gas Carrier (MGC) vessels and aligns with the industry trend towards larger ships. It also anticipates stricter environmental regulations and an expected rise in LPG and ammonia transport volumes. The vessel maintains the operational characteristics of existing MGCs while incorporating a double hull structure for enhanced collision stability. Additionally, the innovative trunk deck design increases cargo volume, thereby boosting carrying capacity.

With specifications similar to those of MGCs but with Large Gas Carrier (LGC) cargo capacity, this vessel can access ports designed for MGCs, thereby improving operational efficiency. The vessel also achieves superior fuel efficiency through optimized hull design compared to existing LGCs, offering substantial CAPEX and OPEX advantages.

Dong-Jin Lee, Head of Initial Design Division at HMD remarked: “This vessel design represents a new concept in ship design aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and meeting the evolving demands of the gas carrier market. In addition to our present 40K and 45K class MGCs, we can expand our portfolio by introducing new 60K class MGC and we ensure that it will enhance our position in the market, as a leader in the MGC sector.”

Vidar Dolonen, DNV Regional Manager Korea & Japan, added: “We are pleased to work closely with HMD, as they bring this advanced gas carrier design to life. HMD’s commitment to pioneering new technologies and DNV’s expertise in enhancing safety and compliance have resulted in a design tailored to address the challenges of today and the future. DNV is very pleased that we can continue to build on the strong relationship that we have with HMD, based on a shared vision of trusted, sustainable, and efficient maritime transportation.”

DNV has verified the ship’s stability and structural suitability and has awarded it an AiP. An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.

Image caption: Photo from AiP awarding ceremony. From left: Youngtaek Chang of HD Hyundai Mipo, Chul Young Kang of DNV, Dong-Jin Lee of HD Hyundai Mipo, Sung Ho Shin of DNV, Je Hyouk Woo of DNV, and Sunghyuk Im of HD Hyundai Mipo.

Source: DNV