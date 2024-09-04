DNV awards Hudong Zhonghua AiP/GASA certificates for four innovative designs

At today’s SMM trade fair in Hamburg, DNV awarded Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. with three Approval in Principle (AiP) certificates and a General Approval for Ship Application (GASA) certificate for the design of innovative vessels

Hudong Zhonghua, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation and one of China’s foremost shipbuilders, received these approvals as part of its efforts to address the shifting dynamics in the global energy market.

The AiP certificates were granted for the design of a 150,000 CBM Ultra Large Ethane Carrier (ULEC), a 40,000 CBM Liquefied Carbon Dioxide (LCO2) carrier, and a 20,000 CBM Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunker vessel. An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment that confirms a concept’s feasibility and verifies that no significant obstacles exist to prevent the design from being realized.

The GASA certificate was awarded for an 88,000 cbm Very Large Ammonia Carrier (VLAC), a design developed through a Joint Development Project (JDP) between DNV and Hudong Zhonghua.

These developments are aligned with the growing demand for VLECs, VLACs, LNG carriers, and LCO2 carriers. These vessels are essential for transporting key energy resources in response to increasing global energy demands and environmental challenges.

“The achievements of Hudong Zhonghua demonstrate our commitment to innovation and our pivotal role in China’s expanding presence in the global LNG market,” says Song Wei, Chief Techinical Officer of Hudong Zhonghua. “We value our partnership with DNV, whose expertise and support have been instrumental in reaching these milestones.”

“We greatly appreciate Hudong Zhonghua’s innovative spirit and dedication, which have made this partnership so successful and impactful,” says Norbert Kray, DNV Senior Vice President and Maritime Regional Manager for Greater China, “With our global expertise and the dedicated Gas Carriers and Alternative Fuels expert team in China, we are excited to deepen our collaboration with Hudong Zhonghua, helping to steer the maritime industry towards greater sustainability.”

Hudong Zhonghua’s status as a leader in China’s gas carrier segment is underscored by its successful delivery of over 30 LNG carriers since 2008. The partnership with DNV has been particularly significant, leading to the creation of ten 174K cbm LNG carriers and eight 271K Q-Max LNG carriers, further solidifying the importance of their collaboration in meeting the evolving needs of the global gas market.

Source: DNV