DNV awards Norsepower Rotor Sails™ unique certification for EX-version in hazardous environments

Norsepower, the global leader in mechanical sails, and DNV, the world’s leading classification society, have set another industry milestone with the Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) award for the explosion-proof (EX) version of the Norsepower Rotor Sail™ (NPRS™) 28m x 4m. As the first-ever approval for a Wind Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS) to be used in hazardous zones onboard vessels, the DNV certification of the NPRS™ EX version sets a new milestone for the maritime sector.

The TADC confirms that the NPRS™ meets the stringent safety and performance standards required for installation in hazardous zones on tankers and other vessels carrying explosive liquids or gases. This certification means that shipbuilders can now benefit from a more streamlined approval process, reducing the documentation and discussions required for class approval of vessels equipped with Norsepower Rotor Sails™.

Norsepower’s new explosion-proof design represents a holistic approach to safety, offering protection to all critical components inside the rotor sail, such as the power unit and electrical cabinets. Unlike previous component-based systems, this innovative design utilizes a pressurized air system that eliminates flammable gases, ensuring the critical parts of the rotor sail comply with EX design requirements.

Heikki Pöntynen, CEO of Norsepower, commented: “This new certification by DNV serves as proof of our commitment to advancing safety and innovation in the maritime industry. Our long-standing collaboration with DNV, which began with the development of the first-ever WAPS-related Type Approval Design Certificate, has been instrumental in setting industry standards. We are proud to continue pioneering advancements that make wind-assisted propulsion more accessible and safer for all.”

Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime, said: “As the maritime industry works to decarbonize, technologies which offer the potential to improve energy efficiency become ever more important. This is why we are so pleased to be able to award Norsepower this certificate, as it opens up new segments to reap the benefits of WAPS and is another milestone in this longstanding cooperation.”

The journey towards this certification began years ago when Norsepower and DNV first collaborated on the inaugural TADC for the NPRS model 30m x5m. This collaboration made an important contribution towards the development of DNV’s WAPS technical standard, underscoring Norsepower’s role in shaping the future of wind-assisted propulsion technology.

Norsepower’s latest achievement not only reinforces its leadership in the wind propulsion sector but also highlights its dedication to safety and environmental sustainability. With the DNV certification, Norsepower Rotor Sails™ are now even more adaptable to a broader range of vessels, ensuring compliance with safety regulations while contributing to the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in maritime transportation.

Source: Norsepower