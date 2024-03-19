DNV establishes Tanker and Bulker Expert Team in China

DNV has established a Tanker and Bulker Expert Team based in Shanghai. With strong global demand and fleet renewal planned, DNV is well prepared to support customers in these key segments.

For tankers, strong demand in oil and oil products and changes in trading patterns have led to a growing demand for tankers. While in the bulker segment, fleet renewal, modernization, and a focus on decarbonization and cybersecurity are driving investment in new vessels.

To support the industry in this critical period, DNV has established a dedicated team of tanker and bulker experts in China. Located in DNV’s Shanghai office, the DNV Tanker and Bulker Expert Team comprises 11 professionals including ship type experts and senior approval engineers, covering the full range of maritime disciplines. The team will be closely connected to the DNV global network of tanker and bulker expert teams in Oslo and Busan.

“Our customers face a critical decade and an uncertain regulatory and commercial environment. The pace of change is accelerating, with new technology and fuel challenges, regulations, and economic pressures here or just over the horizon. With the establishment of the Tanker and Bulker Expert Team in Shanghai, we can be even more responsive to our customers, while offering an unmatched level of technical support and expertise,” said Norbert Kray, DNV’s Regional Manager for Greater China.

“With the DNV Tanker and Bulker Expert Team we are bringing together a group of experts who are at the cutting edge of tanker and bulker design, construction, and operation. Our customers can be assured that we have a team standing by to tackling any of their unique challenges,” said Øyvind Pettersen, Head of DNV Technical Centre China.

“By leveraging our global network and technical excellence, we ensure that our customers receive world-class support. Whether it’s optimizing vessel performance, enhancing safety and sustainability, or navigating regulatory complexities, DNV’s expertise knows no boundaries,” said Trond Hodne, Business Director Maritime DNV.

In 2023, Chinese yards took in nearly 60% of all newbuilding orders in 2023, with over 70% of bulk and tanker orders.

As a leading international class society, DNV’s roots in China date back to 1888. Today, DNV has a well-established service network of 32 offices in 20 cities with more than 1.000 professional staff throughout Greater China.

