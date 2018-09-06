DNV GL and DSIC sign JDP to develop LNG fuelled 23,000 TEU ultra large container vessel

At the SMM trade fair today in Hamburg, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company Ltd. (DSIC) and classification society DNV GL announced the signing of a joint development project (JDP) agreement to develop a new 23,000 TEU LNG fuelled ultra large container vessel (ULCV). The JDP is focused on delivering a design which is ready for construction and reflects upcoming market trends and incoming regulations.

Interest in alternative fuels has moved from the margins to the centre of the maritime world as environmental regulations designed to reduce shipping’s emissions to air come into effect. For many operational uses, the combination of technical maturity, efficiency, availability, and emissions reduction mean that liquefied natural gas (LNG) is now a viable solution.

“In developing this new 23,000 TEU LNG fuelled ULCV design, we will show that DSIC can deliver vessels at the cutting edge of the market after two 20,000 TEU container vessels were successfully delivered to COSCO SHIPPING Group this year,” said Mr. Yang Zhi Zhong, President of DSIC. “We see a continuing strong market for ULCV vessels, with lower slot costs especially valued on the main trading routes. At the same time the expansion in bunkering infrastructure in both China and Europe means that LNG is becoming a viable solution for container vessels, lowering costs and ensuring compliance with incoming regulations.”

“We would like to thank DSIC for selecting DNV GL to take part in this project and trusting our expertise in LNG-fuelled and container shipping,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV GL – Maritime. “The new JDP will build on the long and productive cooperation between DSIC and DNV GL, and we look forward to working with DSIC to ensure that the design meets the relevant class and international standards and regulations.”

