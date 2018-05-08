DNV GL and Meyer Turku sign class contract for Royal Caribbean’s two new ICON Class vessels

The Finnish Meyer Turku Shipyard and DNV GL have signed a contract for the classification of Royal Caribbean International’s new ICON Class vessels. The contract covers two vessels with delivery scheduled for 2022 and 2024.

“It is a proud day for DNV GL to have been entrusted with the classification of the first vessels of the new ICON Class,” says Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV GL – Maritime. “These ships are set to push the envelope of what we can expect from a modern cruise vessel in terms of environmental performance, and we are looking forward to supporting Royal Caribbean and Meyer Turku to realise a successful delivery.”

The details of the design for the ICON Class vessels demonstrate Royal Caribbean’s commitment to using the most advanced technologies available to reduce the ships’ environmental impact. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is envisioned as the primary fuel for the new vessels, which would dramatically reduce or even eliminate emission of nitrogen oxide (NOX), sulphur oxide (SOX) and particulates, as well as cutting carbon dioxide (CO2). The ICON Class will also introduce fuel cell technology, which in combination with hull air lubrication means that the ships could potentially be some of the most fuel efficient cruise vessels ever constructed.

“To have been chosen to be part of this innovative project is a huge win for our entire global cruise team,” says Paal Johansen, Global Cruise Ship Director, DNV GL – Maritime. “This signing shows that Royal Caribbean trusts us to deliver on their most ambitious project yet, and it is a testament to the strong relationship between Meyer Turku, our local office in Finland and our wider network of cruise experts. Following on from the delivery of the Symphony of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, we look forward to continuing to deliver on our promise to provide the best service and deep technical expertise.”

The final concept for the first vessel is currently being discussed, and the concept design phase is expected to start this spring. The initial building phase of the first ship will begin next year, with keel laying planned for October 2019.

Source: DNV GL