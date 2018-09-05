DNV GL awards AiP to Jiangnan Shipyard for 175K CBM Mark III Flex LNG Carrier “LNG JUMBO”

‘Jiangnan and DNV GL have successfully collaborated on joint design development and classification for various ship types, particularly in our star product gas carriers,’ said Lin Ou. ‘We have completed China’s first Mark III/Mark III Flex model tanks and moved into the membrane type liquefied gas carrier market. With this latest AiP, we have laid a solid foundation for introducing this ship type to the market and will further enrich our product portfolio in gas carriers and gas-fuelled ship types, which will benefit our clients and at the same time reduce emissions. Both Jiangnan and DNV GL will gain from the deeper and broader cooperation that this AiP represents.’

The ship uses the GTT Mark III Flex cargo containment system, and is equipped with four standard cargo holds, with a capacity of in total 175,000 cubic meters. The ship’s shore connection is flexible and compatible with most shore facilities, and it can pass through the Panama Canal. The proposed WINGD X-DF low-pressure, low-speed two-stroke dual-fuel main engine propulsion system offers higher propulsion efficiency and lower fuel consumption in combination with an optimized twin skeg design and additional energy saving devices. In gas mode, the propulsion system meets IMO NOx Tier III requirements without the need for exhaust gas treatment systems. Additionally, a USCG certified ballast water treatment system means the design is ready for the incoming regulations.

‘I am very pleased to be able to present this certificate to Jiangnan Shipyard, continuing a very productive and longstanding relationship,’ said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen. ‘Jiangnan Shipyard had been continuously developing their ability to offer new and advanced vessel designs and we are very proud to have been part of this process. As the gas segment continues to gain importance in shipping, new designs that offer greater efficiency and compliance alongside safety are important in advancing the segment, and we are very proud to support Jiangnan Shipyard in realizing this new concept.’

Source: DNV GL AS