DNV GL awards AIPs to DSME for ethylene carrier cargo tank designs

At Gastech trade fair in Houston, DNV GL presented South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. (DSME) with Approval in Principle (AIPs) certificates for two new 98,000 cubic meter (cbm) ethylene carrier cargo tank designs. In a hand-over ceremony at the DSME booth, Odin Kwon, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of DSME, received the AIP certificates from Johan Petter Tutturen, DNV GL – Maritime’s Business Director Gas Carriers.

“This is another great milestone in our longstanding relationship with DNV GL, demonstrating DSME’s strong design and innovation capabilities,” said Odin Kwon.

The AIPs were granted for two type-B prismatic cargo tank designs, one made of high manganese steel, the other constructed with 5 percent nickel steel. During the review DNV GL experts assessed the cargo containment systems, machinery spaces and accommodation arrangements, as well as the hull girder strength and local scantling amidships. Onboard lifesaving and firefighting systems were also part of the assessment. It was found that the general concepts of both tank designs comply with the DNV GL rules for the classification of ships and that they are in accordance with SOLAS and the IGC Code (2016 edition).

“We are delighted to have been able to use our extensive experience with gas carriers to support DSME in delivering safe, efficient and environmentally friendly tank designs for the new generation of VLECs,” said Johan Petter Tutturen. “Increasing oil and gas production from shale deposits is making more ethylene available across the globe, and an increasing number of ship operators are interested in the gas as a cargo for gas carriers. DSME’s innovative designs will give the industry new options as it looks to expand this market,” added Tutturen.

Source: DNV GL