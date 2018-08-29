DNV GL launches cloud Shore Monitoring module for Navigator Port

Most shipping companies find it challenging to keep on top of crew work and rest hour compliance. It is essential to have the same view and information on board and in the office. Navigator Port’s Shore Monitoring module is a user-friendly, cloud-based solution designed for monitoring work and rest compliance according to the relevant regulations. It also includes ship-shore synchronization of certificates and vessel master data management. Onshore users can access fleetwide advanced analytics and visualizations of work and rest data. The Shore Monitoring module scales automatically to phones and tablets, making it easy to check fleet status on the go.

‘At DNV GL – Digital Solutions our development teams are extremely focused on user experience. Our next generation fleet management solutions are being developed in close cooperation with domain experts and key customers,’ says Elling Rishoff, Head of Software Ecosystems, DNV GL – Digital Solutions.

Pilot customers involved in the development

DNV GL’s product management team conducted in-depth research to ensure that the users’ needs would be fulfilled. Customers were interviewed to determine the most efficient work processes and the best ways to optimize user experience. Pilot customers, including Seatrans and Odfjell, are continuously involved in testing new solutions.

‘At Seatrans we offer high quality ship management,’ says Erik W. Mohn, Head of Crewing and HR from Seatrans Ship Management. ‘We need to use the most innovative tools available. We appreciate the opportunity to take part in the development process of Navigator Port’s new Shore Monitoring module and are looking forward to fully implementing it,’ he says.

The Navigator solutions are part of DNV GL’s maritime software portfolio for ship management and operations, installed on board more than 6500 vessels worldwide.

Source: DNV GL