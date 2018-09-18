DNV GL starts phase II of project to examine the impact of phase-contamination on oil flow meters

Accurate measurement of the production of oil fields is an important means of reducing the financial risks that Exploration & Production (E&P) companies face in allocation processes. Yet more and more we see the application of single phase flow meters in phase-contaminated oil flows despite limited evidence of their performance. There is still a lack of common understanding of the multiphase phenomena within the industry and no systematic approach to the use of these technologies in such conditions.

Phase I of the JIP demonstrated that the operational pressure and the type of gas were less relevant for the performance of ultrasonic and Coriolis meters. The type of contamination and its interaction with the continuous phase determined the bias of the flow meter technologies. The flow regime is the most important factor which is expected to be dominated by the fluid properties of the oil. Phase II of the JIP will focus on the effect of the oil properties and therefore it is foreseen to test with two different oil types. Data and analysis from the tests will be available confidentially to JIP participants.

Dennis van Putten, Principal specialist Multiphase Flow Metering, DNV GL – Oil & Gas who was part of the phase 1 JIP team said that “Next to the flow conditions, the expected dominant parameters for the performance of these single-phase meters are the physical properties of the oil. The lessons learned in phase I provided a solid foundation for the proposed phase II project.”

Ben Oudman, Regional Manager, Central Europe, Middle East, India and Africa, DNV GL – Oil & Gas stated that “As companies look to balance costs in their exploration and production activities, this project is helping the industry to understand the performance of metering systems that can really mitigate the large financial risks present in production allocation systems.”

Companies interested in participating in phase II of this JIP should contact DNV GL.

Source: DNV GL