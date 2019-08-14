DNV GL supplies ShipManager Hull software to realize Saipem 7000’s digital twin

DNV GL will supply its advanced software, ShipManager Hull, for implementation on five vessels of the Saipem fleet. It will start with Saipem 7000, one of the world’s largest crane vessels with a lifting capability of 14,000 tonnes at 42 meters. Indeed, crane vessels are exposed to high stresses during lifting, demanding particular attention to structural integrity. The frequent ballasting of the vessel increases the need for efficient monitoring of ballast tank corrosion. Saipem will be able to use a digital twin of the entire structure for optimal planning of periodic inspections and dry-dock repairs.

Centralized data

With ShipManager Hull, owners can use 3D digital twins for full lifecycle management of the hull structure. All data is centralized and easily accessible for steel and coating calculations and predictive analytics, enabling significant cost savings, especially in dry-dock.

“With this powerful tool we will be fully in control of the condition of the hull of our construction vessels,” says Giampaolo Bonalumi, Asset Digital Transformation Leader at Saipem. ShipManager Hull will also be used for the crane vessel FDS2 (2011) and pipelaying vessels FDS (2000), Constellation (2014) and Castorone (2012). The implementation of ShipManager was chosen by Saipem as one of the first initiatives to demonstrate efficiency gains through digitalization and improved data management.

Growth in offshore industry

“ShipManager Hull is a proven tool in the maritime industry and is growing within the offshore industry,” says Ketil Aamnes, VP and Regional Manager, EMEA, DNV GL – Digital Solutions. “Saipem is demonstrating the value of the solution for specialized structures such as crane and pipelaying vessels,” he says.

ShipManager Hull, installed on more than 500 vessels worldwide, is part of DNV GL’s maritime software portfolio for ship management and operations, used on 6500 vessels. ShipManager covers modules for technical management, procurement, hull integrity management, QHSE, crewing and business intelligence.

Source: DNV GL