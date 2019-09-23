DNV GL’s Veracity strengthens maritime digitalization with new Asia-Pacific hub

Veracity is DNV GL’s industrial data platform that enables the secure exchange of data-sets, APIs, applications and insights between industries. By bringing Veracity to Singapore, DNV GL aims to spur on the digitalization of the maritime industry by helping this sector to better leverage the use of data.

“Asia-Pacific is thriving due to a great deal of investment and innovation across industry. By having a local presence in Singapore, we are better equipped to support the martime industry in particular with its efforts to use data as a resource to increase efficiency,” says Mikkel Skou, Director of Veracity.

The new Veracity office in Singapore will be headed by Magnus Lande, who serves as the Commercial Director for Veracity, with a focus on maritime.

“A broad range of organizations, from shipowners to authorities, need to better leverage available data in their core activities. This could be data owned by the organization or owned data combined with available public or industry data. We will help organizations unlock this potential by facilitating secure data sharing and collaboration between industry players on our data platform and ecosystem,” says Magnus Lande.

About Veracity

In a world where everyone is hunting for reduced costs, new insights and solutions, Veracity by DNV GL provides secure connectivity between industry players.

For more than 150 years, DNV GL has been a trusted expert and data manager in the analog world, connecting yards, designers, owners, operators, contractors, and authorities. Now we are fulfilling this same role in the digital domain with Veracity, DNV GL’s digital platform and industry ecosystem.

Veracity in numbers

• 172,000 users from thousands of companies are using Veracity as an integral part of their daily work

• 1,035 developers are working on developing the platform and its services

• 1.4 million subscriptions to services on the platform

• The Veracity data platform is ISO 27001 certified and secure data management is at the core

