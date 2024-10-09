DNV Grants AiP to Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime for LOHC Release Unit to HyNjord project

We are excited to announce that DNV (Det Norske Veritas) has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime AS for the LOHC Release Unit to the HyNjord project.

HyNjord, a project supported by Enova, with Østensjø and Equinor as project partners, will be the first of its kind maritime demonstrator of the LOHC technology to be installed onboard the Østensjø vessel “Edda Ferd”.

Øystein Skår, CEO of Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime states; “With the HyNjord Project we will demonstrate the use of our LOHC power system as a real zero emission alternative for ship power production. We are very excited to receive the Approval in Principle from DNV for our innovative and first of its kind project to bring hydrogen as fuel onboard ships with our LOHC technology.”

The LOHC power system is a complete system that will include a LOHC ReleaseUnit coupled with a PEM fuel cell ready to provide electrical power to ships for auxiliary power or propulsion.

Source: Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime AS