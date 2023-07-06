DNV-Jotun-Kongsberg Joint Norwegian Workshop looks at trends and technologies impacting shipping

The DNV-Jotun-Kongsberg Joint Norwegian Workshop, held under the auspices of the Norwegian Embassy in Greece, brought together industry stakeholders on Tuesday, the 4th of July 2023, at Istioploikos in Piraeus. The workshop provided an insightful and productive platform for addressing emerging technologies, market trends, and regulatory changes impacting the maritime industry.

The workshop offered diverse presentations and engaging discussions, offering comprehensive coverage of the key topics affecting the industry’s future. In particular, the event highlighted the collaborative efforts necessary to drive innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector. The insights shared and discussions will undoubtedly contribute to advancing sustainable practices and operational and technological innovation in the sector.

The agenda encompassed presentations from notable speakers, including:

Ms Lajla Brandt Jakhelln, H.E. the Norwegian Ambassador to Greece and Cyprus, delivered the Welcome Speech, expressing her gratitude for the participants’ presence and setting the stage for the discussions.

Jason Stefanatos, Regional Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime, delivered a thought-provoking presentation on navigating the Seas of Change in the Maritime Industry, emphasizing the importance of decarbonization initiatives and their impact on the sector.

Tom H Evensen, M.Sc., Regional Category Manager for Hull Performance at WESCA Jotun, presented Jotun’s Clean Shipping Commitment, and outlined the company’s dedication to environmentally friendly practices and technologies.

Oskar Levander, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development, Integration & Energy at Kongsberg Maritime, addressed the upcoming fuel transition, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities associated with this significant shift.

The event concluded with a discussion panel, moderated by George Teriakidis, Area Manager for the East Mediterranean & Black Sea at DNV Maritime.

Following the stimulating discussions, attendees had the opportunity to network and establish connections during the cocktail party, fostering new collaborations and partnerships within the maritime industry.

Source: DNV