DNV strengthens support for wind propulsion with International Windship Association membership

DNV has officially joined the International Windship Association with the intention of using the membership status to further support and accelerate the uptake of wind-assisted propulsion systems by the global shipping fleet.

Hamburg, November 10, 2022: Wind-assisted propulsion technologies can cut fuel costs and emissions at a time when the global shipping industry is faced with the need to rapidly decarbonise. The multiple mature technologies available today make wind a realistic and viable renewable energy choice that can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of cargo vessels.

In recent years, there has been a sharp uptake of wind propulsion systems for use on merchant ships. Currently, twenty-one large commercial vessel wind propulsion installations are in operation and that number will likely double over the next twelve months.

Interest in this technology sector is growing as the performance of wind propulsion technologies becomes increasingly proven. This is reflected in the expanding membership of the International Windship Association (IWSA), the not-for-profit organisation that facilitates and promotes wind propulsion for commercial shipping worldwide.

Also, as installations increase the cost of systems is coming down and with sustained high fuel prices the return on investment (ROI) for wind-harnessing technology is shrinking.

Joining the IWSA as a full member positions DNV at the centre of technological, technical and political progressions in this fast-paced technology sector alongside their central role of offering technical certification and pre-certification services for ships using wind propulsion technology. This includes offering a new classification class notation for ships using Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS). To- date, DNV has awarded Class Approvals in Principle (AiP) to a number of WAPS on the market. DNV also provides bespoke advisory services to guide customers through assessing the safety, commercial, and technical suitability of WAPS and which systems are right for their business.

Gavin Allwright, Secretary General of IWSA says: “We are delighted to welcome DNV into IWSA with full member status at such a pivotal intersection on the wind propelled shipping journey. They will bring a wealth of experience to the association which is imperative since classification societies play a critical role in supporting safety and new technology, including those for wind-powered or wind-assisted shipping.”

Hasso Hoffmeister, Senior Principal Engineer, DNV says: “DNV has comprehensive wind expertise which we will bring to our membership role in IWSA to support the anticipated expansion of wind propulsion technology for the use of wind as a renewable energy source by ships. IWSA has made great strides in facilitating the accelerated uptake of wind and is the key convenor of important players. In this ever-advancing technology sector, DNV is perfectly positioned to support the wind revolution.”

Source: International Windship Association