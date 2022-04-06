DNV to class commissioning service operation vessels prepared for hydrogen operations

At the Nor-Shipping trade fair, DNV signed a classification contract for two new Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), ordered by the Norwegian pure play offshore wind operator Edda Wind. The vessels will be built at Colombo Dockyard in Sri Lanka and are designed for service operations during the commissioning and operation of offshore wind farms and are prepared for hydrogen operations. They are scheduled to be delivered under the Norwegian Flag in January 2024 and July 2024.

Advanced CSOVs that offer both next generation technology and comfortable accommodation are an important part of the value chain in a booming offshore wind segment that is expected to grow as the demand for renewable energy soars over the coming decade. The new additions to the Edda Wind fleet will function as mother ships for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on wind turbines, with accommodations for up to 97 technicians and 23 marine crew. The planned hydrogen fuel system will be based on the Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) design by Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime AS and prepares the vessels for future zero-emission operations.

“Ordering these purpose-built CSOVs will further strengthen Edda Wind’s leading position within offshore wind, and we are very pleased to have DNV as our classification partner on this journey,” said Håkon Vevang, Chief Commercial Officer of Edda Wind. “Tremendous growth is expected in the offshore wind market over the next decades, and the move is a clear signal of Edda Wind’s ambition to be a world-leading provider in this segment and our commitment to ensuring that our newbuilds are environmentally friendly.”

“We are very pleased that Edda Wind has entrusted Colombo Dockyard PLC with the construction of these advanced vessels, and we look forward to working with both Edda Wind as client and DNV as classification partner,” said Thimira S Godakumbura, Chief Operating Officer of Colombo Dockyard PLC. “We are proud to have won a place in these emerging markets and aim to strengthen our position further going forward. This exciting project is certainly an important milestone.”

“At DNV we are very pleased to have been chosen as the preferred classification partner for these newbuilds and we look forward to working closely with all partners,” said Tuva Flagstad-Andersen, Regional Manager, Region North Europe at DNV. “CSOVs are among the most technically advanced vessels out there, with high demands on safety, manoeuvrability, digitalization and comfort. I am confident that our experience in the offshore sector will serve us well in ensuring a successful delivery.”

The two CSOVs will be built to the Salt 0425 design and measure 89.3 meters. They are in principal sister vessels to a DNV-classed newbuild which is currently in construction at the Spanish shipyard Astilleros Gondán. Some of the key features include anti-heeling and roll reduction systems to provide good working conditions onboard and a motion compensated gangway system with an adjustable pedestal to ensure safe and optimal connections to the turbines, even in harsh weather conditions.

