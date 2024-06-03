DNV to Host Expert Talks at Posidonia 2024

Classification society DNV is pleased to announce its participation in Posidonia 2024, the leading international shipping exhibition taking place from June 3-7, 2024, in Athens.

With over 2,000 exhibitors and an anticipated 40,000 visitors, Posidonia 2024 is set to be the largest in its history, providing a dynamic platform for essential discussions on the future of maritime trade.

“We are thrilled to be part of Posidonia 2024,” said Ioannis Chiotopoulos, SVP & Regional Manager, DNV Maritime. “DNV is committed to setting industry standards, enhancing safety, and promoting sustainable practices. We look forward to contributing to meaningful conversations and sharing insights that will drive positive change within the maritime sector.”

During the event, DNV will host a series of Expert Talks delivered by its specialists around the global network, covering key topics and the latest developments in the maritime industry, including:

• Decarbonization and Energy Efficiency: Strategies and innovations to help the maritime sector achieve ambitious decarbonization goals.

• Digitalization and Cybersecurity: Insights on ensuring resilient maritime operations against the increasing threat of cyberattacks.

• A new whitepaper examining “The potential of onboard carbon capture (OCC) in shipping”, its technical feasibility and the need for collaboration between industry stakeholders.

• Regulatory Compliance: Guidance on navigating the complex regulatory landscape with DNV’s trusted support.

The Expert Talks will be held at DNV’s stand, No. 115, located in Hall 4 and Metropolitan Expo Seminar Room 2A.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with DNV experts and explore how DNV’s innovative solutions can support their business objectives.

For a detailed schedule of the Expert Talks, please check the online agenda here.

Join DNV at Posidonia 2024 to engage with industry leaders and explore the future of maritime innovation.

Source: DNV