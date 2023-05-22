Do freight rates support asset values or the other way round?

In the latest analysis of Baltic Exchange Investor Index data, Urs Dür looks at why five year old dry bulk asset values have risen to levels that equal or exceed estimated cash-flow breakeven levels. Click here to download a full copy of the report.

The Baltic Exchange publishes a set of investor indices for the major dry bulk sectors which includes the Baltic Residual Risk Index, a ratio of the residual value of the vessel against its recycling value, and the Baltic Residual Value Index, which calculates the value by taking the written down cost of a five year old vessel by fixing the earnings on the basis of a five year timecharter and adding back the operating costs.

The Baltic Exchange Investor Indices (BII) are an easy to use online analytical dashboard displaying data relevant to vessel investment decisions, residual value, health of earnings, spot and five-year timecharter earnings, purchase & recycling values, and running costs.

They offer a high level of clarity and transparency for investors in capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize vessel types.

Tanker and gas carrier assets will also be added to the service at a later date.

Subscribers to the Baltic Exchange Investor Indices are offered a health of earnings index which compares spot income with daily running costs; a residual value index which provides an implied write-down value of the vessel over five years; and an implied residual risk assessment which gives the recycling steel value of the vessel as a ratio of its residual value.

Source: Baltic Exchange