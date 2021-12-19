Docker’s strike is the third in the West Coast as a result of the threat of Ivory Coast cocoa bean exports

A week-long strike by dockers in Ivory Coast’s two major ports of Abidjan and San Pedro may harm cocoa bean exports from the world’s top cocoa producing country following workers blocked access to the ports on Friday.

stevedores and dockers protested against demands that the government respect a 2019 agreement to pay them three euros ($3.40) per hour, in line with international standards, in front of closed gates on Friday morning.

They earn around one euro per hour this month.

FNADCI spokesperson Pierre Guigrehi told Reuters that the organisation has called on its members to abandon all activities in the ports of Abidjan and San Pedro, which would require better employment conditions and better compensation.

He reported that the strike, which began on Friday, will last one week until Dec. 24 and could be rescheduled indefinitely until the dockers are satisfied.

“Both ports have been blocked and the cocoa is blocked along with all of the ships,” Guigrehi stated.

The strike is taking place at a time when cocoa exporters are rushing to ship out beans from the previous season without penalties and several ships are already docked for loading operations, a chief of a European cocoa exporting firm said, demanding anonymity in order to speak candidly.

The director warned that the export of around 500,000-600,000 tonnes of cocoa beans by mid-january, and a delay in shipping could have harmful consequences on exporters and their customers, according to the director.

“It’s the worst news of the week. The ports are blocked and there is no one and no activity today, and we have ships waiting to load the cocoa,” he wrote.

“If it isn’t resolved quickly, there’s a risk of significant financial losses, and the ships will not wait long here without doing anything,” added another director of another international cocoa export business, which has 2,000 tonnes to ship this weekend.

Source: Reuters