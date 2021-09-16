Doleco Enters Cargo Double-Decking Arena with Introduction of Three LayerLok Systems Enabling Dry Vans, Reefers and Shipping Containers to Carry Twice the Load

Doleco USA, the nation’s fastest-growing manufacturer of lifting, sling and load-securing technologies, including the DoNova PowerLash Textile Lashing Chain and PowerLift textile Chain Sling, introduced the new LayerLok XP, AF and SC double-decking systems today. The LayerLok XP and AF are engineered for use in dry van and reefer applications, and the LayerLok SC is specifically designed for installation in shipping containers. All three new LoadLok products are capable of doubling payload capacity, and their introduction greatly increases the options available to the shipping industry. The products were unveiled during a press conference at the Technology Maintenance Council (TMC) 2021 Fall Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Time Is Right for a Competitive Alternative

Vehicle freight efficiency is of paramount importance to today’s fleets, and maximizing trailer capacity will continue as a critical concern, particularly as new trailer orders remain backlogged for the near future. Double-decking systems have been around for almost three decades, but the most popular of these systems is based on the use of aircraft seating track. The track, which was never designed for repetitive sliding, or to carry vertical loads, is prone to deform and fail over time. Competition and pricing pressure have also been hindered by the fact that the industry’s two primary double-decking system suppliers are owned by the same parent company.

“The LayerLok XP, AF and SC double-decking systems are each purpose-designed and precision-engineered to meet the harsh demands of the shipping environment,” said Ralph Abato, president and managing director of Doleco USA. “The entry of a new major competitor, like Doleco, into the North America marketplace, will expand customer options and renew competitive vigor within the load securement industry generally, and within the double-decking segment specifically.”

“Today, I’m also announcing that Doleco will offer a free LayerLok XP, AF or SC system to any qualifying fleet.” Abato added.

All “captive” LayerLok systems never leave the trailer and can be stowed at ceiling height when not in use. While different in design, each of the three systems has been optimized to minimize material use and weight, while maximizing strength and durability. The LayerLok XP system is made of proprietary, patent-pending materials that have a higher strength-to-weight ratio than competing products, allowing it to be designed with the thinnest track profiles in the world.

LayerLok XP

The LayerLok XP features a radically different machined aluminum track design with beveled teeth instead of holes or slots. Single- and double-track styles are offered, each with surface-mount, semi-recessed and fully-recessed profiles available. The system’s steel head assembly and beam adjustment tool both glide seamlessly within recessed slots on either side of the teeth, virtually eliminating the snag points common to other systems. Optional head assemblies enable the system to operate at just 60 dB, the quietest double-decking system ever designed.

The LayerLok XP can also be configured with interconnecting horizontal tracks that use turntable intersections, enabling decking beams to seamlessly switch from vertical to horizontal travel. The unique feature allows users to accommodate a wider array of cargo capacity and securement needs, by letting decking beams serve double duty as shoring beams when needed.

“The LayerLok XP system is the apex of payload maximizing and protection technology,” said Abato. “There is not a better, more versatile or comparably robust double-decking system available anywhere.”

LayerLok AF

The LayerLok AF is designed as an intelligent alternative to the most common aircraft-track-based systems and is modeled on a complementary design, so complementary in fact, that its tracks and decking beams are completely interchangeable with competing systems that are currently installed or now being sold. Single-and double-track styles with surface-mount and semi-recessed versions are also available.

“LayerLok AF is designed as a universal solution for trailer OEMs and fleets that are comfortable with the status quo, but less comfortable with the lack of competitive sourcing and pricing for aircraft-track systems,” said Abato. “In an industry that is somewhat resistant to change, we’re offering complete systems solutions, individual replacement components and everything in between, but I think what we’re really offering is a sense of relief.”

LayerLok SC

The LayerLok SC is designed exclusively for use in 20- and 40-foot shipping container applications. The steel tracks are engineered to be welded into position within the container body. In addition to optimizing container capacity, the LayerLok SC helps protect cargo and maintain its stability during intermodal transfers.

LayerLok XP, AF and SC were developed by The Netherlands-based LoadLok. LayerLok has been in use throughout Europe for more than 15 years and is already available in 42 countries worldwide. Through an agreement with LoadLok, Doleco is now the exclusive North American distributer and co-manufacturer of the LayerLok XP, AF and SC.

“We are excited to partner with Doleco USA to bring these new load-securing, payload-optimizing and cargo-protecting technologies to North America,” said Eelco Noort, product manager for LoadLok.

Doleco USA products are available in the U.S., Canada and Mexico through the company’s Master Distributor network, which includes over 6,000 distribution points.

Source: Doleco USA