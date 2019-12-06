Dollar gains after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report

Recent News

  

The dollar rose against the yen and extended gains versus the euro on Friday, after data showed the world’s largest economy created many more jobs than expected in November, backing the Federal Reserve’s stance of pausing interest rate cuts at its last meeting.

Data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 266,000 jobs last month, with manufacturing recouping all 43,000 positions lost in October, the government’s survey of establishments showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 180,000 jobs in November.

The dollar rose 0.1% against the yen to 108.86 yen, after the data, while the euro fell to 1.1072, down 0.3%.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by John Stonestreet)

