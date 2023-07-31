Dollar grins at big shorts

A reappraisal of the dollar could be the next big “pain trade”.

In a year that has not been terribly kind to consensus thinking, it has been a bad couple of weeks for the biggest short dollar position since 2021 – and for global fund managers still overwhelmingly convinced the dollar is overvalued.

There’s a strong whiff of “U.S. exceptionalism” in the air.

As fears of a 2023 U.S. recession evaporate, “goldilocks” made a reappearance in that showed a re-acceleration of growth in the second quarter as inflation cooled sharply – neatly sidestepping “too hot/too cold” fears.

Not only did the economy beat forecasts, but annualised real gross domestic product growth actually picked up pace to 2.4% — with high-frequency jobless data continuing to show rude labour market health well into July.

And if you thought that was getting a little hot under the collar for an inflation-weary Federal Reserve, the government’s measure of inflation in the economy at least – the price index for gross domestic purchases – halved to 1.9%.

At just 2.2%, inflation measured by the GDP deflator was almost a full point below forecasts and the Fed’s favoured core PCE price also came in well below consensus at 3.8%.

What’s more, any thought that “peak Fed” interest rates, which seems to be the market takeaway from this week’s policy meeting, would now weigh on the buck were more than matched by the emergence of “peak ECB” on Thursday. And perhaps the beginnings of “peak BoE” are set to surface next week too.

Japan’s interest rates don’t appear to be going anywhere soon and China’s markets continue to stutter on a spluttering post-COVID recovery that still lacks an coherent stimulus plan beyond some vague politburo wordings on intent.

What’s more, U.S. mega cap tech stock indexes .NYFANG, which have already nearly doubled in value this year, continue to see their leading lights beat earnings forecasts amid ongoing excitement around artificial intelligence and an advertising rebound.

And even the bluest of blue-chip Wall St indexes – the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI – is on a roll, clocking up its longest daily winning streak since at least 1987.

What’s not to like?

SMILE

For the dollar at least, it starts to look less of a one-way rate bet.

The dollar “smile” theory suggests the U.S. currency does best in times of great economic or political stress – due to its role as the dominant global “safe” asset – and also in times of serene expansions favourable to global asset price booms – when Wall St outperforms by attracting overseas capital and keeping U.S. savings at home.

In between those two extremes, the dollar tends to sag.

This week’s developments seem to push us a good deal closer to the right hand side of that “smile” – the serene expansion scenario.

For those who favour intra-G7 interest rate differentials for guidance, the picture is not much better for dollar bears.

Only British 2-year benchmark yields currently exceed U.S. Treasury equivalents and U.S. premiums versus the rest have all started to widen again this month. And the modest UK gap may not even survive next week’s Bank of England meeting.

Adjusted for headline U.S. inflation that’s now lower than the entire G7, including Japan, then the U.S. “real” yield premium is even bulkier – especially against gilts where UK inflation still ran at more than twice U.S. levels in June.

And the one-two performance of euro/dollar EUR= this week was an interesting case in point.

The exchange rate climbed sharply after the Fed’s equivocal take on another rate hike, only to whiplash within 24 hours as the ECB pretty much matched those sentiments on Thursday.

And if that is indeed the simultaneous end of both tightening cycles, it’s also curious that futures markets now see the first rate cuts from both central banks effectively synchronised in June or July of 2024.

So, for all the speculative rush, the dollar’s DXY index .DXY against the most traded currencies has only fallen less than 2% so far this year – a modest recoil after 2022’s 8% annual surge.

While it’s off more than 10% from the peaks of last September, most of that decline was in the back end of 2022 – and it’s been much stickier going this year.

To be sure, not everyone thinks a U.S. recession is off the radar yet. Some point to the runes of the Q2 GDP readout on weaker consumption and inventory builds and fear the lagged effects of Fed tightening has yet to hit.

Others doubt the Fed is done hiking yet.

But if “soft landings”, disinflation and buoyant markets continue to rule the roost, it may be hard work for the outsize “anti-dollar” bet.

Source: Reuters (by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD; Editing by Alison Williams)