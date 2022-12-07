Dollar little changed after previous day’s jump; investors look to Fed next week

The U.S. dollar was nearly unchanged against the euro and yen on Tuesday after strong gains the day before, with investors trying to position for next week’s expected interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Australian dollar were down slightly. It rose earlier after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised rates for the eighth time in as many months.

Data Monday showing that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November prompted speculation the Fed may lift interest rates more than recently projected. Traders currently expect a half-point hike from the Fed next week and they expect a terminal rate of just above 5% in May.

“There’s not a lot of fresh incentives,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. “There was a lot of price action yesterday, and we’re just consolidating that,” with the big focus on next week’s Fed meeting.

Next week’s calendar also includes the release of the key consumer price index data for November.

Investor sentiment appeared to be shifting as well, he said. “Previously, it seemed to me people were willing to buy dollar dips, and now they seem to be more enthusiastic about selling dollar bounces.”

The U.S. dollar index , which measures the currency against six major peers, remains up roughly 10% for the year so far. It was last up 0.1% on Tuesday.

The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.0492, while the dollar was down 0.1% against the Japanese yen .

European Central Bank policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Tuesday interest rates will go up again but are now “very near” their neutral level.

The Aussie dollar was down 0.1% at $0.6690. It had risen earlier as the RBA said it was not on a preset course to tighten policy but inflation was still high.

The dollar was up 0.6% against the Canadian dollar ahead of the Bank of Canada’s rate decision Wednesday. Traders are pricing in a 73.3% chance of a dialed-down 25 basis-point hike from the BoC, although a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters are expecting a 50 basis point rate hike.

The Western price cap on Russian seaborne crude, which came into force on Monday, may start to show its impact on the energy market soon, said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING.

