Dollar speculative longs continue to exit their positions

The speculative U.S. dollar long position has continued to drop, possibly providing FX traders the with the space to eventuallytake the greenback higher while technical support remains intact.

The speculative long position – derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the euro, yen, pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars – has fallen for three weeks in a row from $35.58 billion, the biggest position since May 2019. For the week ended May 14, the speculative long dropped to $26.01 billion, from $27.04 a week earlier.

The dollar was broadly steady on Monday as investors awaited further clues to help chart the U.S. interest rate path in the wake of cautious comments from Federal Reserve officials, even as inflation shows signs of cooling. The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, has found solid support within the daily cloud that currently spans the 104.285-104.745 region.

Source: Reuters