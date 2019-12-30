Dollar Weakens and Global Stocks Mixed as Traders Wrap Up Record Year

Global stocks were mixed Monday while the dollar fell to its lowest level since July as traders headed into the end of the year optimistic that U.S. China trade tensions will remain in the background.

U.S. futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.2%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.3%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.8%.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.3%, which has gained nearly 24% this year and is on course for its best performance in a decade. Shares in French eyewear company EssilorLuxottica SA fell 2% after it said in a news release that a subsidiary had discovered “fraudulent financial activities” at one of its Thailand plants.

An index of currencies on Monday traded against the dollar fell for the fifth day in a row to its lowest level since the summer, according to FactSet. The dollar often weakens when investors are feeling good about the future. The euro gained 0.2% against the dollar amid reports that the U.S. and China are closer to a partial trade deal.

Weekend comments by Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the U.S., on state television, suggested Beijing will honor its phase-one trade deal commitments.

Gold slipped 0.2% but its losses have been mitigated by dollar weakness, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. Gold traded for $1,515.50 a troy ounce early Monday. It is up 18% for the year, its best year since 2010.

“General sentiment has improved on the back of the trade deal,” he said. “It was the trade war, it was weak economic growth that helped drive bond yields lower. This seems to have reversed somewhat, and gold still seems to have held.”

In another sign of the buoyant atmosphere among investors heading into year-end, European bond yields rose to their highest level since the summer. The 10-year German bund climbed to minus 0.216% Monday. The French 10-year bond gained to its highest levels since June at 0.092%.

Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with another record, and the S&P 500 finished with its third closing high in the four sessions interrupted by the Christmas break.

