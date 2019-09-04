Donsö Shipping orders engine coolers for new chemical tankers

Swedish shipowner Donsö Shipping AB (Donsø Shipping) has placed a contract with Norwegian technology company Hydroniq Coolers to deliver hull-integrated seawater cooling systems to two oil products and chemical tankers currently under construction.

The two vessels are being built at Wuhu Shipyard Co. Ltd. in China and will be delivered in 2021.

The vessels are designed by FKAB, based on a well-known low-resistance hull design. The vessel design focuses on safe transports, working environment and to reduce the impact on the environment.

“The cooling principle of the Rack cooler secures safe, continuous and maintenance friendly cooling of the equipment onboard the vessel in addition to being very energy efficient. Low maintenance requirements translate to lower operating expenditure for Donsö Shipping,” says Håvard Tveitane, sales manager at Hydroniq Coolers.

Hydroniq Coolers will deliver both Hydroniq Rack seawater cooling systems during 2020. The company has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The unique feature about the Rack seawater cooler is that it is integrated in the hull below the main engine room of the vessel. Marine cooling systems are utilised to reduce temperatures in the ships’ engines and other auxiliary systems through use of seawater.

The Rack system is designed to increase intervals between each clean and reduce cleaning time when cleaning is necessary. It does not require dry-docking for maintenance and cleaning as the coolers can be extracted from below the engine room, even while at sea.

The seawater cooling system for Donsö Shipping’s new tankers will also feature a dedicated chilled water bundle. This bundle allows seawater to bypass the chilled water unit and directly into the Rack cooler when the seawater temperature is below 14 degrees Celsius.

“This ingenious solution cuts energy consumption considerably, plus it further reduces maintenance requirements on the system. We are proud to be a supplier for these vessels,” adds Håvard Tveitane.

The two 167.7 m long vessels will be ice strengthened to ice class 1A, LNG driven, shore connection for port operations, prepared for 1,000 kWh battery-pack and several other advantages for flexible and stable transports. The vessels will have a deadweight of 22,000 mt and a cargo capacity of 28,000 cbm.

Hydroniq Coolers delivers marine cooling solutions to vessels that operate within offshore, shipping, cruise, passenger transport, fishery and fish farming. Shipowners, yards and ship designers are among the company’s customers and cooperation partners. The company is owned by Norwegian investment company SMV Invest AS (formerly Sperre Mek. Verksted AS).

Source: Donsö Shipping AB