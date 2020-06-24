Don’t add new tariffs, UK trade minister tells U.S.

Trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she was disappointed by a U.S. review on tariffs that could apply to European products, and urged Washington not to add more that would affect imports from Britain.

“I’m very disappointed to see this latest communication from the United States and I would strongly urge them not to impose further tariffs on British products,” Truss told parliament.

“Tit-for-tat tariffs between the EU and the US is simply harming businesses on both sides of the Atlantic and I don’t want to see any more of these arbitrary tariffs.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)