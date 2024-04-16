Don’t expect crude oil at levels seen during the Russia-Ukraine war, says govt official amid ongoing Iran-Isra

Crude oil prices remain a key concern for India amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, said a government official on Monday, April 15. The official added that despite tensions in West Asia, they don’t expect crude oil at levels seen immediately after the Russia-Ukraine war.

The official added that the government will gain through windfall taxes on higher crude and petroleum exports and they see little impact on the inflation situation in the country in the absence of daily fuel price revisions.

The government has increased the windfall tax on crude petroleum by nearly 40% to ₹6,800 per tonne from ₹4,900 per tonne earlier on April 4. A fortnight earlier, it was increased to ₹4,900 per tonne from ₹4,600 per tonne earlier.

A windfall tax is levied on domestic crude oil in case rates of global benchmarks rise above $75 per barrel. India first imposed the windfall tax on July 1, 2022, joining a list of countries that tax the supernormal profits of energy companies. These tax rates are now reviewed every fortnight, based on the average oil price in the last two weeks.

CNBC-TV18 also reported recently that the government-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) don’t anticipate crude oil prices reaching $100 per barrel (/bbl) in 2024, contrary to projections by some brokerages. One reason cited for this has been the behaviour of crude oil futures, which, according to companies, don’t suggest a significant increase in oil prices to $100/bbl, at least for the time being. Brent crude futures for June–August are trading within a narrow range of $88–$91/bbl.

OMCs also indicated that with two to three months of contracts already in place, they may have headroom to deal with higher crude oil prices for now. However, if crude continues at $90 beyond May–June, it may pose some concerns. Brent crude prices have been hovering around this level since September last year, after the OPEC+ extended production cuts.

India imports around 85% of its crude, and soaring prices drag on the Indian economy. The average price of Indian basket crude oil was estimated to reach more than $97 a barrel in the financial year 2023, sharply higher than the preceding year’s average of over $78.

During his keynote address at the recent India Exchange Summit, Citigroup’s Chief Economist for India, Samiran Chakraborty, also explained the intricate relationship between oil prices and India’s macroeconomic indicators. Chakraborty elucidated that even a modest 10% increase in oil prices could trigger a 15 basis point decline in India’s GDP growth and a 30 basis point surge in inflation.

The international crude oil price of Indian Basket, as published today by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, was $91.20 per barrel (bbl). The Indian basket of Crude Oil represents a derived basket comprising of Sour grade (Oman & Dubai average) and Sweet grade (Brent Dated) of Crude oil processed in Indian refineries in the ratio of 75.62: 24.38. The crude oil prices are the average of daily prices of the respective month, and the average for the current month is till date.

Source: CNBCTV18