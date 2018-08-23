Don’t Forget to Observe This Stock: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK):

Shares price moved with -30.01% from its 50 Day high and distanced at 11.74% from 50 Day low. Analyses consensus rating score stands at 1.9. For the next one year period, the average of individual price target estimates referred by covering sell-side analysts is $20.46.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) exposed a change of 3.96% pushing the price on the $13.9 per share in recent trading session ended on Tuesday. The latest trading activity showed that the stock price is 42.56% off from its 52-week low and traded with move of -30.73% from high printed in the last 52-week period. The Company kept 40.11M Floating Shares and holds 40.11M shares outstanding.

The company’s earnings per share shows growth of 94.30% for the current year and expected to arrive earnings growth for the next year at 121.55% . Analyst projected EPS growth for the next 5 years at5.00%. The company’s EPS growth rate for past five years was 45.20%. The earnings growth rate for the next years is an important measure for investors planning to hold onto a stock for several years. The company’s earnings will usually have a direct relationship to the price of the company’s stock. The stock observed Sales growth of -1.50% during past 5 years. EPS growth quarter over quarter stands at 92.50% and Sales growth quarter over quarter is at 89.90%.

As took short look on profitability, the firm profit margin which was recorded -29.60%, and operating margin was noted at -19.30%. The company maintained a Gross Margin of 42.70%. The Institutional ownership of the firm is 88.70% while Insiders ownership is 0.50%. Company has kept return on investment (ROI) at -2.00% over the previous 12 months and has been able to maintain return on asset (ROA) at -5.70% for the last twelve months. Return on equity (ROE) recorded at -8.80%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) stock recent traded volume stands with 214886 shares as compared with its average volume of 283.49K shares. The relative volume observed at 0.74.

Liquidity Indicator:

Stock chart volume also shows us the amount of liquidity in a stock. Liquidity just simply refers to how easily it is to get in and out of a stock. If a stock is trading on low volume, then there aren’t many traders involved in the stock and it would be more difficult to find a trader to buy from or sell to. In this case, we would say that it is illiquid. If a stock is trading on high volume, then there are many traders involved in the stock and it would be easier to find a trader to buy from or sell to. In this case, we would say that it is liquid.

Mistakenly, some traders think that stocks that are up on high volume means that there were more buyers than sellers, or stocks that are down on high volume means that there are more sellers than buyers. Wrong! Regardless if it is a high volume day or a low volume day there is still a buyer for every seller. You can’t buy something unless someone is selling it to you and you can’t sell something unless someone is buying it from you!

The current ratio of 4.1 is mainly used to give an idea of a company’s ability to pay back its liabilities (debt and accounts payable) with its assets (cash, marketable securities, inventory, accounts receivable). As such, current ratio can be used to make a rough estimate of a company’s financial health. The quick ratio of 3.8 is a measure of how well a company can meet its short-term financial liabilities with quick assets (cash and cash equivalents, short-term marketable securities, and accounts receivable). The higher the ratio, the more financially secure a company is in the short term. A common rule of thumb is that companies with a quick ratio of greater than 1.0 are sufficiently able to meet their short-term liabilities.

The long term debt/equity shows a value of 0.39 with a total debt/equity of 0.43. It gives the investors the idea on the company’s financial leverage, measured by apportioning total liabilities by its stockholders equity. It also illustrates how much debt the corporation is using to finance its assets in relation to the value represented in shareholders’ equity.

Moving averages help technical traders track the trends of financial assets by smoothing out the day-to-day price fluctuations, or noise. By identifying trends, moving averages allow traders to make those trends work in their favor and increase the number of winning trades. The shorter the period of a moving average, the more rapidly it will change with price action. However, it is more likely to provide less reliable signals compared to those provided by a longer-term moving average. The longer the period of a moving average, the more slowly it will change with price action. However, the signals it provides are more reliable.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) stock moved below -1.74% in contrast to its 20 day moving average displaying short-term negative movement of stock. It shifted -9.87% below its 50-day simple moving average. This is showing medium-term bearish trend based on SMA 50. The stock price went underground -5.11% from its 200-day simple moving average identifying long-term negative trend.

