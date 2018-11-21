Don’t underplay workforce diversity demands

Workforce diversity strategies for ports and terminals demand the same care and commitment as sales and marketing plans, according to a top Navis executive.

The software specialist’s chief people officer Suni Lobo told Port Strategy that the rigorous attention to sales plans needs to be mirrored in diversity planning.

“What we know is if you don’t have a strategy and plan, nothing is going to get done,” she said. “If you are crafting a sales plan, you are always thinking about what do we want to achieve two years from now, and how do we get there. So why would you not approach diversity in the same manner?”

Navis currently supports a programme that focuses on stepping up the recruitment of women, supporting and mentoring women in the company, running workshops on awareness and unconscious bias, and promoting more women to the vice president level.

XVELA vice president Sumitha Sampath added that more needs to be done on the ‘front end’ to encourage port workforce diversity. Recruitment processes and advertising of jobs need to be gender neutral to “make sure that the funnel is wide enough that women can come in and work through the process”, she said.

Source: Port Strategy