Door to trade negotiations with U.S. closed – EU trade chief

in World Economy News 01/06/2018

The door to trade negotiations with the United States is closed for the moment, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said, following the U.S. imposition of import tariffs on steel and aluminium from the European Union.

Tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminium were imposed on the EU, Canada and Mexico from Friday.

“We were not at the negotiating table. Our offer was ‘you take this gun away from us, we sit together as friends and equals and we discuss’ and this would eventually lead to negotiations,” Malmstrom told a news conference in Brussels.

“We never got this. So now this door for the moment is closed,” she added.
Source: Reuterrs (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

