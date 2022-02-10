Doosan Fuel Cell: Despite Lackluster Top-line Growth, Business Direction Is Clear

Doosan Fuel Cell’s 4Q21 results fell short of consensus. We lower our TP from W67,000 to W53,000. However, mid/long-term sales growth and new product lineup expansion are in progress.

We maintain a Buy rating on Doosan Fuel Cell but lower our TP by 21% from W67,000 to W53,000. Our downward TP adjustment reflects an 8% cut to our 2023 sales projection and a 14% reduction in P/S multiple to 4.7x in light of share price pullback for global peers. We also take into account delays in new orders for large-scale projects due to global policy uncertainties.

In 2021, new orders totaled 131MW, satisfying 92% of annual guidance. For 2022, new order guidance is set at 240MW (+83% y-y). This year, the total domestic fuel cell market is forecast to reach 320MW, and considering delayed revision of the Hydrogen Act, orders for small- and medium-sized fuel cell projects are to continue under the existing regulatory system. Although Doosan Fuel Cell’s domestic market share fell slightly in 2021, new orders in 2022 should rebound on the commercialization of new product Tri-gen (electricity, heat, and hydrogen supply device), which is now in the demonstration stage.

On Feb 7, the firm signed a letter of intent to cooperate on marine fuel cells with Shell and Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering. The plan is to demonstrate solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), which are being developed for LNG carriers as auxiliary power devices. We view this development as being significant in that it represents the securing of both a global energy company and a domestic shipbuilder as partners.

4Q21 review: Sales disappoint

Doosan Fuel Cell logged consolidated 4Q21 sales of W131.2bn (-17% y-y) and OP of W9bn (+60.1% y-y), with OP missing both consensus and our estimate by 10% and 25%, respectively. We attribute the shortfall to a decrease in long-term maintenance (LTSA) sales due to logistics disruptions and prolonged sluggish order intake. For 2022, guidance targets sales of W700.7bn and OP of W43.2bn.

Recently, share prices for global hydrogen companies have dropped. For a share price rebound, it will be necessary to see both an alleviation of policy uncertainties through revisions of hydrogen-related laws and an increase in margins accompanied by top-line growth.

