Doosan Fuel Cell to Develop Fuel Cells for Green Vessels

Doosan Fuel Cell announced on Nov. 10 that it signed a memorandum of understanding with global shipping company Navig8 on Nov. 9 to jointly develop fuel cells for vessels. Nabig8 is a Singapore-based global shipping company with some 140 ships that carry petrochemical products and crude oil.

Doosan Fuel Cell plans to load the Korean-type solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) currently under development onto a 50,000-ton petrochemical product carrier to be ordered by Nabig8. It plans to verify the fuel cells’ performance as a power source for the ship.

Together with related agencies such as the Korean Register of Shipping, Nabig8 will be in charge of reviewing ship design and providing various technical support for actual application.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has announced strong regulations to cut greenhouse gas emissions from vessels by 50 percent by 2050 compared to 2008. As a result, the shipping industry is focusing on finding eco-friendly energy sources such as hydrogen.

