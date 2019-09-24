Doosan Heavy faces sustainability questions

An international energy economics institute issued a warning on Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction’s growth sustainability, as the power equipment company has piled up losses after focusing on coal-fire, nuclear and other energy projects in “terminal decline,” according to the institute’s report.

The report added investors and Korea’s financial regulators should be concerned as the company “continues to be upbeat about new overseas projects in their public relations, but there remain good reasons” to be cautious about the risk the company is embracing.

According to the report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), “the stock market appears to have lost faith in Doosan Heavy,” which maintained high dependence on nuclear power and fossil fuels rather than reading the trends and shifting to renewable energy options which are now “re-shaping global power markets.”

The report cited Doosan Heavy’s share price has fallen by 74.8 percent in the past five years, while the country’s main KOSPI fell 4 percent.

Melissa Brown, the report’s author and Asia finance studies director at IEEFA Asia, said this was a result of Doosan Heavy’s “intertwined” problems in the market and on its balance sheets.

“The company has not reported a profit since 2013 and has reported a non-stop string of losses totaling more than 2.6 trillion won ($2.1 billion) despite its heavy reliance on an array of financial and accounting moves,” Brown said. “The company’s financial health has remained inextricably linked to a high-risk pipeline of fossil fuel projects in domestic and developing markets.”

Doosan Heavy has been relying heavily on coal-fired and nuclear power projects for its profits, with nuclear equipment accounting for an average of 15 percent of its sales and coal-fire equipment, 40 percent.

Though the share has been declining in the past several years, the company maintains a high dependence on those sectors, with the major projects it is expected to win orders for later this year including mostly coal power projects in Indonesia and Vietnam.

With the company keeping a high reliance on conventional power projects, the report said the company’s orders have shown a net decline of 2 trillion won since 2016, which will “almost certainly translate into increasingly weak revenues” for the company.

The report continued that Doosan Heavy’s audited report for last year shows at least “10 red flags” over the company’s financial health, raising questions for Doosan Heavy shareholders, bankers and the country’s financial regulator.

One of the red flags is the company’s frequent change of its auditors. For the past five years, Doosan Heavy’s financial reports were audited by three different auditors ― E&Y Han Young from 2014 to 2015, Deloitte in 2016 and Samjong KPMG from 2017 to 2018.

“This alone may give customers, lenders and investors reason to examine the audited accounts to understand any new issues,” Brown said. The report also cited the company’s continued losses, shrinking order book, questionable cash flow, heavy reliance on adjustments, unstable funding patterns and the share price collapse as red flags for Doosan Heavy.

“The company’s highly leveraged balance sheet is already under pressure, particularly as it needs to refinance 1.2 trillion won in the next two and a half years to address its long-term borrowings,” Brown said.

The report’s co-author, analyst Ghee Peh, said: “The company is struggling with a structurally unprofitable business model and is not keeping pace with the investment required to develop distinctive clean technologies that fast-growing Asian power markets will reward.”

The report added that Doosan Heavy is in urgent need for new business, and the company’s ability to service its debt will become a critical problem without revenue momentum.

Doosan Heavy refused to comment on the report.

“Since Doosan Heavy’s portfolio is heavily reliant on orders, the company’s financial report may be seen that it is focusing on conventional power businesses,” an industry official said. “However, the company has also been preparing renewable businesses for years, so it remains to be seen whether Doosan Heavy has a better outlook in the future.”

Source: Korea Times