Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Delivery of 2023-Built Dual-Fuel VLGC Cristobal Under Long-Term Time Charter

Dorian LPG Ltd., one of the world’s largest owners and operators of modern and ECO very large gas carriers (“VLGCs”), is pleased to announce that it took delivery of the 2023-built Dual-Fuel LPG carrier Cristobal, which is the third dual-fuel LPG carrier to join the Dorian LPG fleet on long-term time charter with purchase options. She will trade in the Helios LPG Pool which we operate jointly with MOL subsidiary, Phoenix Tankers. Cristobal is able to transit the old Panama Canal locks, reducing delays and costs compared to the new Panama Canal, and she has a shaft generator, creating additional fuel savings. She is the fourth of four Dual-Fuel VLGCs delivered to the Company during calendar 2023, each with improved economics and carbon footprints, consistent with our mission to provide safe, reliable, clean, and trouble-free transportation.

Source: Dorian LPG