Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and $100 Million Self Tender Offer

Dorian LPG Ltd., a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (“VLGCs”), reported its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Key Recent Development

• Announced that we will commence a tender offer to purchase up to 7.4 million, or about 14.8%, of our common shares at a price of $13.50 per share.

Highlights for the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

• Revenues of $88.5 million and Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”)(1) rate for our fleet of $42,298 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to revenues of $85.4 million and TCE rate for our fleet of $43,410 for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

• Net income of $35.8 million, or $0.71 earnings per diluted share (“EPS”), and adjusted net income(1) of $35.3 million, or $0.70 adjusted earnings per diluted share (“adjusted EPS”),(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

• Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $60.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

TCE, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are non-U.S. GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of revenues to TCE, net income to adjusted net income, EPS to adjusted EPS and net income to adjusted EBITDA included in this press release under the heading “Financial Information.”

John C. Hadjipateras, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “I am happy and grateful to report that our seafarers and shore staff continue to be safe during these hazardous times. Also, thanks to a strong freight market, the Company generated very solid results in the last quarter. With a modern ECO fleet, dedicated professionals supporting our customers, a healthy balance sheet and favorable market fundamentals, we are focusing on returning capital to our investors. Having considered various options, our board concluded that the tender offer provides optionality and represents a very compelling way to return cash while maximizing financial value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results Summary

Net income amounted to $35.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to of $35.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted net income amounted to $35.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $34.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is adjusted to exclude an unrealized gain on derivative instruments of $0.5 million. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, which appears later in this press release.

The $1.1 million increase in adjusted net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, is primarily attributable to an increase of $3.1 million in revenues and decreases of $2.7 million in interest and finance costs and $0.4 million in voyage expenses, partially offset by increases of $2.3 million in charter hire expenses, $0.6 million in depreciation and amortization, and $0.5 million in general and administrative costs and a $1.2 million unfavorable change in realized gain/(loss) on derivatives.

The TCE rate for our fleet was $42,298 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a 2.6% decrease from a TCE rate of $43,410 for the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a reallocation of prior period pool profits based on a periodic review of actual vessel performance in accordance with the pool participation agreements. Please see footnote 7 to the table in “Financial Information” below for information related to how we calculate TCE. Total fleet utilization (including the utilization of our vessels deployed in the Helios Pool) decreased from 98.4% in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to 96.2% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Vessel operating expenses per day increased to $9,487 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $9,452 in the same period in the prior year. Please see “Vessel Operating Expenses” below for more information.

Revenues

Revenues, which represent net pool revenues—related party, time charters and other revenues, net, were $88.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $3.1 million, or 3.6%, from $85.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 primarily due to an increase in fleet availability despite a slight decrease in average TCE rates and fleet utilization. Operating days for the fleet increased from 1,941 during the three months ended December 31, 2019 to 2,074 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Average TCE rates decreased by $1,112 from $43,410 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $42,298 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, we recognized a reallocation of prior period pool profits based on a periodic review of actual vessel performance in accordance with the pool participation agreements. This reallocation resulted in a $1,979 decrease in our fleet’s overall TCE rates for the three months ended December 31, 2020 due to adjustments related to speed and consumption performance of the vessels operating in the Helios Pool. Excluding this reallocation, TCE rates increased by $867 when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, primarily driven by a slight increase of spot market rates. The Baltic Exchange Liquid Petroleum Gas Index, an index published daily by the Baltic Exchange for the spot market rate for the benchmark Ras Tanura-Chiba route (expressed as U.S. dollars per metric ton), averaged $75.797 during the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to an average of $73.300 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Our fleet utilization decreased from 98.4% during the three months ended December 31, 2019 to 96.2% during the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Charter Hire Expenses

Charter hire expenses for the vessels chartered in from third parties were $4.4 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increase of $2.3 million, or 112.1%, was caused by an increase in time chartered-in days, which increased from 92 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to 184 for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses were $19.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2020, or $9,487 per vessel per calendar day, which is calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by calendar days for the relevant time-period for the technically-managed vessels that were in our fleet. Vessel operating expenses per vessel per calendar day were slightly increased by $35 from $9,452 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $9,487 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in vessel operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020, when compared with the three months ended December 31, 2019, was primarily the result of an increase in crew wages and related costs of $0.5 million, or $226 per vessel per calendar day, partially offset by a decrease of other vessel operating expenses of $0.4 million, or $191 per vessel per calendar day.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $5.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.5 million, or 10.1%, from $5.0 million for December 31, 2019. This was driven by $0.5 million in higher insurance premiums.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs amounted to $6.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 30.7%, from $8.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease of $2.7 million during this period was due to a decrease of $2.8 million in interest incurred on our long-term debt, primarily resulting from a reduction of average indebtedness and a reduced margin from the refinancing of the commercial tranche of our $758 million debt financing facility that we entered into in March 2015 with a group of banks and financial institutions, partially offset by an increase of $0.1 million in amortization of deferred financing fees and loan expenses. Average indebtedness, excluding deferred financing fees, decreased from $676.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $626.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the outstanding balance of our long-term debt, net of deferred financing fees of $11.1 million, was $603.9 million.

Unrealized Gain/(Loss) on Derivatives

Unrealized gain on derivatives amounted to $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The unfavorable $0.9 million difference is attributable to a decrease of $0.5 million in favorable fair value changes to our forward freight agreement (“FFA”) positions and a decrease of $0.4 million in favorable fair value changes to our interest rate swaps resulting from changes in forward LIBOR yield curves.

Realized Gain/(Loss) on Derivatives

Realized loss on derivatives was $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to a realized gain of $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The unfavorable $1.2 million change is primarily attributable to fluctuations in floating LIBOR resulting in a $1.4 million unfavorable variance on realized losses in the current period on our interest rate swaps, partially offset by favorable settlements of $0.2 million on our FFA positions.

Fleet

The following table sets forth certain information regarding our fleet as of January 29, 2021.

Market Outlook & Update

Global seaborne LPG liftings during the fourth calendar quarter of 2020 totaled 27.0 million metric tons, a decline of less than 1.0% compared to 27.2 million metric tons during same period in 2019. Calendar 2020 volumes totaled 106.8 million metric tons, 2.1% below 2019 volumes of 109.1 million metric tons.

While quarterly global volumes declined slightly year-over-year, U.S. export volumes increased during the quarter, totaling 12.9 million metric tons, a 12.9% increase over the 10.8 million metric tons during the same period in 2019. For calendar year 2020, U.S. exports increased 16.2% to 46.1 million metric tons compared to 39.7 million metric tons in 2019. These gains were offset by lower exports from the Middle East.

Middle Eastern exports totaled 8.4 million metric tons during the quarter, a decrease of 7.8% from the same period in 2019, which totaled 10.3 million metric tons. For the calendar year, exports totaled 35.7 million metric tons, a 10.1% decrease from total 2019 exports of 39.7 million metric tons. Decreased export volumes are largely attributable to OPEC+ production cuts during 2020.

Asian LPG prices increased in the fourth calendar quarter of 2020 due to cold winter weather and overall inventory shortages. As a result, LPG was nearly removed from the cracker pool in favor of naphtha. In Europe, naphtha similarly held a price advantage over propane for much of the fourth calendar quarter.

For the fourth calendar quarter of 2020, the Baltic Index averaged $76 per metric ton, compared to an average of $52 per metric ton in the previous quarter. For the first calendar quarter of 2021, to date, the Baltic Index has averaged $93 per metric ton. The VLGC orderbook stands at approximately 13% of the current global fleet. An additional 39 VLGCs, equivalent to approximately 3.4 million cbm of carrying capacity, are expected to be added to the global fleet by calendar year-end 2023. Also, various industry sources estimate up to 90 vessels being due for drydock during calendar year 2021. The average age of the global fleet is now approximately 10.5 years old.

A return to more favorable commodity price relationships, the ongoing increase in secular demand for LPG as a more environmentally friendly alternative to other forms of energy, and forecasted high levels of U.S. exports as evidenced by export capacity and pipeline investments are expected to provide long-term support for VLGC demand.

The above summary is based on data derived from industry sources, and there can be no assurances that such trends will continue or that anticipated developments in freight rates, export volumes, the VLGC orderbook or other market indicators will materialize.

Seasonality

Liquefied gases are primarily used for industrial and domestic heating, as a chemical and refinery feedstock, as a transportation fuel and in agriculture. The LPG shipping market historically has been stronger in the spring and summer months in anticipation of increased consumption of propane and butane for heating during the winter months. In addition, unpredictable weather patterns in these months tend to disrupt vessel scheduling and the supply of certain commodities. Demand for our vessels therefore may be stronger in the quarters ending June 30 and September 30 and relatively weaker during the quarters ending December 31 and March 31, although 12-month time charter rates tend to smooth these short-term fluctuations and recent LPG shipping market activity has not yielded the expected seasonal results. To the extent any of our time charters expires during the typically weaker fiscal quarters ending December 31 and March 31, it may not be possible to re-charter our vessels at similar rates. As a result, we may have to accept lower rates or experience off-hire time for our vessels, which may adversely impact our business, financial condition, and operating results.

Financial Information

The following table presents our selected financial data and other information for the periods presented:

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we provide adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are useful to investors in understanding our underlying performance and business trends. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP; therefore, these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative or substitute for U.S. GAAP. The following table reconciles net income and EPS to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, respectively, for the periods presented:

TCE, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP and should not be regarded as substitutes for revenues, net income and earnings per share. Our presentation of TCE, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA does not imply, and should not be construed as an inference, that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

