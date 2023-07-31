Dorian LPG Ltd expected to post earnings of $1.57 a share

Dorian LPG Ltd,, LPG is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on August 2.

The Stamford Connecticut-based company is expected to report a 68.7% increase in revenue to $129.603 million from $76.82 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Dorian LPG Ltd is for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 “strong buy” or “buy,” 4 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.8% in the last three months.

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Dorian LPG Ltd is $26.9, below its last closing price of $28.24.

Source: Reuters