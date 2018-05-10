DP World: Azerbaijan has very strong economic foundations

The economic foundations of Azerbaijan are very strong, DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said at the opening of the World Ports Conference 2018 of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) in Baku on May 9.

Despite the period of low oil prices, Azerbaijan did not cease realization of social and infrastructure projects and projects aimed at economic development, he said.

“I am very glad that we have gathered for the conference in beautiful Baku. I was here about 20 years ago, and now I see great progress,” Bin Sulayem said.

He emphasized that establishment of an infrastructure for the cargo transportation in Azerbaijan is one of the most important factors of the development.

“Establishment of the Port of Baku in Alat, construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars rail line, which will be able to transport about a million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo, create opportunities for air, maritime and rail transportation through Azerbaijan. This is of crucial importance for further development. Moreover, all these routes are effective, ” he said.

The IAPH World Ports Conference 2018 is held in Baku on May 8-11. The main theme of IAPH World Ports Conference 2018 is “Ports of the Future: Creating Hubs, Accelerating Connectivity”.

The event is attended by port heads, government representatives, professors and experts from around the world, including Europe, Japan, Iran, Georgia, Indonesia, Nigeria and others. The participants of the event will discuss cargo transportation along the Silk Road, the development of transport hubs and the role of ports in this issue, as well as issues of multiculturalism, cultural differences in global logistics, the work of free trade zones, increasing competition among them and other topics.

Source: Trend