DP World Cochin container terminal not to levy storage charges during lockdown

DP World operated ContainerTerminal at Cochin Port on Thursday issued trade circulargranting exemption from storage charges on all containersduring the lockdown period.

This was in compliance with the directions of theMinistry of Shipping issued on April 21. “We will be not levying storage charges on allcontainers from March 22, 2020 to May 3, 2020,”DP World’s India Gateway Terminal said in a statement here.

The company, however, urged the trade fraternity tointensify efforts to evacuate containers as soon as possible,to ensure sufficient space at the terminal to maintainproductivity levels and continued handling of vessels.

In view of the arising situation due to theCOVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Shipping on April 21announced relief measures to rebuild the logistic chain whichis going through an unusual and massive shock from thedisruptions on supply side as well as the demand side, theysaid. The decision brings great relief to the tradefraternity of Cochin Port, members of trade community said.

